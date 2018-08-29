NFL notes: Saints acquire Teddy Bridgewater from Jets; Brett Hundley traded to Seahawks

A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a draft pick.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.
While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans' starter, the move signifies that Saints coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees' backup.
The Saints have their sights set on Super Bowl contention after coming within one play of reaching the NFC title game last season. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles demonstrated the importance of a solid backup quarterback in 2017, winning a championship after Nick Foles had to replace injured starter Carson Wentz.
Seahawks acquire backup QB Hundley
The Seattle Seahawks have acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from the Green Packers, a person familiar with the deal said Wednesday. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced by the teams. ESPN.com first reported the deal.
The trade was completed on the cusp of the conclusion of the preseason and gives the Seahawks a proven backup behind Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are reportedly sending a late-round draft pick to Green Bay.
Hundley stepped into a starting role last season for the Packers when Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone. Hundley started nine games and the Packers went 3-6. He threw for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns, but also threw 12 interceptions.
His acquisition likely means the end of Austin Davis' stint as Wilson's backup in Seattle. Davis had been with the Seahawks since the start of the 2017 season.
In Green Bay, the deal means that DeShone Kizer has won the backup job behind Rodgers. The former second-round pick started 15 games for the winless Cleveland Browns last season as a rookie and was acquired by the Packers in the offseason.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been charged with using insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.