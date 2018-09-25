NFL: Ricardo Allen another blow to Atlanta

Atlanta starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss the remainder of the year with a torn left Achilles tendon, dealing another blow to the Falcons’ ravaged defense.
Allen, who had 17 tackles and an interception, is the third defensive starter to go on injured reserve. Atlanta also lost strong safety Keanu Neal and middle linebacker Deion Jones, both Pro Bowl alternates.
Atlanta also lost starting left guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending arm injury.
Allen, a fourth-year veteran from Purdue, is respected for his ability to coordinate the defense on the field. He was carted off in Sunday’s 43-37 overtime loss to New Orleans, and the Falcons (1-2) have little depth at safety heading into Sunday against Cincinnati (2-1).
Second-year pro Damontae Kazee, a cornerback at San Diego State, moved into the lineup after Neal was lost. Jordan Richards, a former second-round pick by New England acquired days before the season, jumped into the strong safety position upon Allen’s injury.
“It’s big. Just got to pray for him,” Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant said. “Big part of the D.”
Coach Dan Quinn said the Falcons will look to add another safety but rebuffed the suggestion that the team might acquire Seattle’s Earl Thomas or sign free agent Eric Reid, another former Pro Bowler.
No on Kaepernick
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, reeling from the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo — “It was hard waking up today,” he said — said veterans Tom Savage, Kellen Clemens, possibly T.J. Yates and Matt Moore will be brought in for tryouts this week, but not Colin Kaepernick.
“That’s what I said last year and it’s the same situation now,” Shanahan said. “I always look into what style of offense I want to do and what style of offense we’ve been doing.”
Etc.
49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (strained calf) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, as is Indianapolis right tackle Joe Haeg (ankle). ... Miami defensive end William Hayes (torn ACL) and Green Bay defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle surgery) will miss the rest of the season. ... Seattle coach Pete Carroll said disgruntled safety Thomas will face “consequences” for skipping two practices last week.