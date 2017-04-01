NFL: Running back Tim Hightower signs with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent running back Tim Hightower.

General Manager John Lynch announced the addition Saturday of another back to add depth behind Carlos Hyde.

Hightower has experience playing for new 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan. He was in Washington in 2011 when Shanahan was offensive coordinator.

Hightower missed the next three seasons with complications from a knee injury and spent the past two years in New Orleans. He had 133 carries for 548 yards last season with four touchdowns. He had 22 catches for 200 yards and a score.

In six years with Arizona, Washington and New Orleans, Hightower has rushed for 2,977 yards and an average carry of 4.0 yards. He has 162 receptions for 1,208 yards.

The New Orleans Saints have brought back former reserve quarterback Chase Daniel on a one-year contract. Daniel returns to New Orleans after four seasons away. Daniel spent last season with Philadelphia and was with Kansas City from 2013 to 2015. …

NFL kicker Josh Scobee plans to sign a one-day contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and retire with the team that drafted him in 2004. Scobee announced on Twitter that he intends to officially retire April 13. The Jaguars confirmed the date of the ceremonial gesture, something they previously did with left tackle Tony Boselli, running back Fred Taylor, defensive tackle Marcus Stroud, running back Maurice Jones-Drew and cornerback Rashean Mathis.