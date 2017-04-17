NFL: No timetable for Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, three months removed from shoulder surgery, showed up for opening day of offseason workouts looking fit, trim and minus the sling he’d been wearing to protect his right arm but unsure of when he’ll start throwing passes.

The hope is that the quarterback, who has endured two consecutive injury-plagued seasons and acknowledged Monday for the first time that his physical woes began in Week 3 of the 2015 season, will be sound enough to return to action for the start of training camp.

“There were times when, yeah, you play through pain, and there are times when you feel great. I've played through pain every year,” Luck said. “It was a little different beast (last year) in that my practice schedule was different and altered. And there were times during the year where I would get hit in an awkward way, and it would hurt.”

Until Luck is ready to go, Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris will run plays. They are the only other quarterbacks on Indy's roster.

The Carolina Panthers made sure that Kawann Short’s contract situation wasn’t going to end the same way Josh Norman’s did a year ago, signing their franchise player to a five-year contract extension that will keep the Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the team through the 2021 season. The deal is worth $80 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Last year, the Panthers placed the franchise tag on Norman, an All-Pro cornerback, only to later rescind the offer after being unable to reach terms on a contract extension. Norman became a free agent and signed a blockbuster deal a few days later with a Washington Redskins.

A former NFL agent pleaded guilty in Hillsborough, N.C., to violating North Carolina’s sports agent law by providing thousands of dollars in improper benefits to three former Tar Heels football players to entice them into signing contracts with him.

Terry Watson, 43, of Marietta, Ga., entered his plea in a deal to resolve 31/2-year-old felony charges. Watson received 30 months of probation and a $5,000 fine, while Judge Graham Shirley issued a suspended jail sentence of six to eight months.