NFL: Vikings pick up option on Anthony Barr, but not Teddy Brigewater

The Minnesota Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on former UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr, but declined to do the same with injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater had cemented himself as the team’s offensive leader before suffering a horrific leg injury shortly before last season. It is still not known when Bridgewater will be able to play again, if ever. If he spends all of next season on the physically unable to perform list, his contract will roll over to 2018.

If Bridgewater does come back to play next season, the Vikings would have to negotiate a new deal with him to have him remain with the team.

When Bridgewater was sidelined, the Vikings traded for Sam Bradford to serve as their starting quarterback.

The Buffalo Bills began their search to replace Doug Whaley, a day after the general manager was fired.

A person familiar with the search process confirmed to the Associated Press that the Bills have sought the Carolina Panthers’ permission to interview assistant general manager Brandon Beane. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills are not publicly discussing their search.

Beane is immediately regarded as a natural fit to work with Bills rookie coach Sean McDermott because of their past ties to the Panthers. McDermott spent the previous six years as Carolina’s defensive coordinator before being hired by Buffalo to replace Rex Ryan, who was fired in the final week of last season.

The Bills completed an offseason front-office overhaul Sunday, when Whaley and the team’s scouting staff was fired.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had little choice, showed more support for quarterback Blake Bortles by exercising the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

Top executive Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone would have sent mixed signals to Bortles and teammates had they chosen to decline the option by the deadline Wednesday. After all, the Jaguars are fully committed to Bortles for next season after deciding not to bring in another quarterback during free agency or in the draft.