NFL Thursday night

NEW ENGLAND (2-2)

AT TAMPA BAY (2-1)

TV: Ch. 2, NFL Network, 5:15 p.m. PDT

Line: Patriots by 6.

Over/under: 55 ½.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Patriots have given up at least 300 yards passing every week this season, and Jameis Winston is certainly capable of that. Tampa Bay bounced back Sunday and beat the desperate Giants. Buccaneers 27, Patriots 24

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer