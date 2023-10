Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the ball as he warms up during a game against the Carolina Panthers in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Doug Murray / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4

Line: Eagles by 2. O/U: 51½.

Maybe the best matchup of the season so far. The Eagles had been winning ugly, then got caught by the Jets. The Dolphins aren’t going to try to run up the middle, instead getting that speed on the edge.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Eagles 24