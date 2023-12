The Buccaneers need to get the football into the hands of receiver Mike Evans (13). (Stacy Bengs / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 2½. O/U: 39½.

This is for the upper hand in the NFC South. If the Buccaneers can avoid turnovers, get the ball into Mike Evans’ hands and limit the damage caused by Bijan Robinson, they should be able to hang on.

Advertisement

Prediction: Buccaneers 21, Falcons 18