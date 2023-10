Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints. (Tyler Kaufman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 3. O/U: 43.

It’s the No. 1 vs. No. 2 picks in the draft, a QB duel between struggling Bryce Young of the Panthers and surprisingly strong C.J. Stroud of the Texans. The Panthers, who had last week off, gave up 42 points in each of their last two games.

Prediction: Texans 24, Panthers 20