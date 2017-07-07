Tom Brady announces new book and it's already a bestseller

You can call it the Tom Brady effect.

The New England Patriots quarterback has a book lined up for a September release and it’s already a best seller.

The five-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to share the news about “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” The book is described as an “athlete’s bible” that reveals Brady’s methods and approaches to sustained peak performance for people of all ages.

The 320-page book is touted as detailing lessons learned from Brady’s own peak performance training and step-by-step action steps to help readers develop and maintain their own peak performance. There are also tips on nutrition and exercise, publisher Simon & Schuster said.

The company said it will publish the book in hardcover, e-book and audio editions. On Amazon, it is already listed as a bestseller.

“We expect this book to become an essential source for the way athletes of all ages live and train, whether they are in high school or in retirement,” said Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster. “The fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time gives him the authority to write this book — but the fact that the principles that he’s espousing go well beyond sports is one of the reasons readers are going to pay close attention to his message.”

For Brady, 39, business outside of football continues to boom. He has a $200 cookbook that continues to sell out, a food delivery service through Purple Carrot, and a clothing line and snacks through his TB12 business.

