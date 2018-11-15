USC and UCLA are down in the standings and in elite-level talent, according to NFL personnel executives

Evaluators on Saturday will be watching 6-4 USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr., although both scouts think he would benefit from another year in college. Said Scout 2: “He does have some deep-ball skills. He’s got gradual, long speed but he’s not a real sudden guy. I would say he should stay in school, but he does have redeeming traits in terms of size, ball skills and toughness. The question is, can he separate at the next level?”