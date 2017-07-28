Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree confident a new deal is forthcoming

In regard to Rams contract situations, most of the focus during the offseason was on defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

Meanwhile, linebacker Alec Ogletree patiently waits.

“I still don’t have a deal yet, but it’s in the works,” Ogletree said Friday upon his arrival at training camp at UC Irvine. “When it happens it happens.”

Ogletree is due to earn about $8.4 million this season, his fifth with the Rams since they drafted him in the first round in 2013.

He remains confident that a new contract is forthcoming.

“It will get done eventually, one way or another,” he said. “So all I can do is show up here and do what I need to do. I’m still under contract. I’m still here to abide by that so I’m going to keep doing what I need to do to help these guys win.”

Donald sat out organized team activities because he wants a new deal that would make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive players. He apparently was not among the veterans that reported to training camp Friday morning.

Johnson and the Rams were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract. He will earn nearly $17 million this season on the franchise tag and become a free agent.

