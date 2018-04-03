Rams acquire receiver Brandin Cooks and a fourth-round pick from Patriots for a first and a sixth

The Rams, focused this offseason on remaking their defense, turned their attention to offense on Tuesday, making a trade with the New England Patriots for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
The Rams sent the Patriots their No. 1 draft pick and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Cooks and a fourth-round pick, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The speedy Cooks, 24, played at Oregon State and was selected 20th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2014 draft.
He eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in two of his first three NFL seasons before he was traded to the Patriots before last season.
Cooks caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017. He is scheduled to earn about $8.5 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
The Rams, in search of a deep threat to replace Sammy Watkins, had contacted the New York Giants about possibly trading for Odell Beckham Jr.
But they dealt for Cooks, who gives coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff another weapon.
Cook joins a receiving corps that includes Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Tavon Austin, Josh Reynolds and Mike Thomas among others.
