Rams prove they're the real deal by beating Cowboys

The Rams are no illusion.

They proved it Sunday by going into AT&T Stadium and defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 35-30, before a crowd of 91,869.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a team-record seven field goals, running back Todd Gurley eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive game and the defense came together in the second half as the Rams improved to 3-1 and stayed atop the NFC West.

The Rams, of course, were 3-1 in 2016 before nosediving to 4-12 under former coach Jeff Fisher.

But this feels different.

The Rams went on the road and defeated a Cowboys team that was coming off a victory over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.”

The victory was not in hand until a Cowboys pass on fourth down came up short of a first down in the final 30 seconds.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 21 of 36 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams overcame a 24-16 halftime deficit.

Gurley rushed for 121 yards in 23 carries and caught seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.

And then there was Zuerlein, who converted from 49, 44, 44, 30, 28, 43 and 33 yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 20 of 35 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 85 yards and a touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams cut a 24-16 halftime deficit to three points with Zuerlein’s fourth field goal midway through the third quarter.

They went ahead when Gurley caught a pass from Goff and turned it into a 53-yard touchdown for a 26-24 lead.

The Rams defense once again forced a punt, but the Rams could not convert it into a touchdown. They settled for Zuerlein’s fifth field goal and a 29-24 lead.

Linebacker Mark Barron put the Rams in position to take control when he intercepted a Prescott pass. But the Rams once again could only manage a field goal that increased the lead to eight points.

But Prescott made several big throws to Dez Bryant before connecting with tight end James Hanna for a touchdown.

Prescott’s two-point conversion run was nullified by a holding penalty. But Rams quarterback Kayvon Webster was called for the defensive holding on the ensuing attempt. The Rams emerged with a 32-20 lead when Prescott’s next pass fell incomplete.

Zuerlein’s seventh field goal put the Rams ahead by five points, setting the stage for the final Cowboys possession.

