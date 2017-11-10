Rams running back Lance Dunbar expected to make season debut against Texans

Running back Lance Dunbar, signed by the Rams to provide a change of pace from Todd Gurley, could make his debut Sunday against the Houston Texans at the Coliseum.

Dunbar, who played his first five NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, sat out offseason workouts, training camp and the first part of the season because of a knee issue. He has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list, but started practicing last week, starting a 21-day clock for the Rams to activate him, put him on injured reserve or release him.

With running back Malcolm Brown sidelined for at least a few weeks because of a knee sprain suffered against the New York Giants, coach Sean McVay said Friday that Dunbar probably would be active against the Texans.

“It looks like right we’re going to try to find a way to get Lance up, activate him and he’ll be a guy that we’re counting on… unless something changes in the meantime,” McVay said.

Dunbar joins an offense that is averaging a league-leading 32.9 points per game.

“I just want to make a play and do whatever they need me to do,” Dunbar said. “I’m excited to get back out there. You’re always a little nervous.

“You want everything to go good. After that first hit, it’s go time.”

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein