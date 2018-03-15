Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib are ready for fun times with the Rams

Cornerback Sam Shields, who signed with the Rams after sitting out nearly all of the last two seasons because of concussions, said there were times he doubted if he could return. "I feel better now," he said during a teleconference. "I went through the testing and all that and I feel much better and now I'm trying to keep it that way." … Snead said the Rams were in communication with receiver Tavon Austin's agent and that his status would be determined in the next few days. … The Rams met with defensive tackle Aaron Donald's agents at the NFL scouting combine and Snead said they have agreed on a mutual timeline for discussions regarding an extension. Snead declined to reveal the timeline. … Snead and McVay said the trades that sent Alec Ogletree to the New York Giants and Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins were made as part of the Rams' transition from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4. Both players handled news of the trades professionally, they said. … McVay on Watkins: "Wish him nothing but the best. There's a reason why he had a market. He put good things on tape and I don't think that's exclusive to maybe production from a numbers standpoint. He did a lot more for our offense than that." … The Rams put an original-round tender on restricted free-agent lineman Matt Longacre. They also put an exclusive free-agent tender on kicker Sam Ficken and re-signed linebacker Garrett Sickles. … Offensive lineman Jamon Brown earned $81,341 in performance-based compensation from the NFL's collectively-bargained pool that benefits players based on their playing time and salary level.