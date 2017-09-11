Rams punter Johnny Hekker signs two-year contract extension

Rams punter Johnny Hekker, arguably the team’s most valuable player last season, has signed a two-year contract extension, the Rams announced.

Hekker, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is now signed through the 2022 season The two-year extension includes $10 million in guarantees, according to several reports.

Earlier Monday, the Rams announced that they had signed defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks to an extension that will keep him with the Rams through the 2018 season. The deal is worth about $3 million for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Hekker ranked first in the NFL in punting yards the last two seasons.

On Sunday, he punted five times in the Rams’ 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. All of his kicks were inside the 20-yard line, including one each at the six, seven and 10.

