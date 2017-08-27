Rams tight end Temarrick Hemingway to undergo surgery for broken fibula

Rams tight end Temarrick Hemingway suffered a broken fibula Saturday during a preseason loss to the Chargers and will have surgery this week, coach Sean McVay said Sunday.

Hemingway, a second-year pro, could be sidelined eight to 10 weeks or three to four months, depending on what doctors see during surgery, McVay said.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Hemingway had made huge strides since last season. The sixth-round draft pick from South Carolina State said during training camp that his rookie season was a lesson in acclimation.

In McVay’s tight end-centric offense, Hemingway found a role along with fellow second-year pro Tyler Higbee and rookie Gerald Everett.

“He’s one of those players, seen a lot of encouraging things,” McVay said. “He did a lot of really good things on the line of scrimmage, especially in the run game, so that’s a big loss for us.”

Hemingway tweeted: “I appreciate all of the support from you all! Just know that you are all appreciated!”

Veteran Cory Harkey is expected to fill Hemingway’s role.

Undrafted rookie tight ends Travis Wilson and Johnny Mundt will have opportunities in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein