Rams starting corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters injure legs and probably will miss Thursday's game against Minnesota

The Rams’ locker room was somewhat muted after Sunday’s 35-23 victory over the Chargers at the Coliseum.
Star cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib both suffered lower leg injuries that could keep them out of Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, and possibly longer.
Linebacker Dominique Easley suffered a knee injury.
“If those guys aren’t able to go,” coach Sean McVay said, “it’s going to be some big voids that we’ve got to be ready to fill and step up.”
Peters left the game with 6 minutes, 31 seconds left in the second quarter after Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed a pass to tight end Antonio Gates. Peters was not covering Gates on the play. Peters left the locker room with a knee-high plastic boot on his right leg.
Talib was injured in the third quarter. He left the locker room with a crutch under one arm and a knee-high boot on his left leg.
Sam Shields and Troy Hill filled in for Peters and Talib and might be the starters Thursday.
Kick returner JoJo Natson, who was signed two weeks ago to replace injured Pharoh Cooper, suffered a broken hand, McVay said. Blake Countess returned kickoffs in the second half.