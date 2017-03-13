Rams agree to terms with cornerback Kayvon Webster

The Rams on Monday agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Kayvon Webster.

Webster will be reunited with Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who coached Webster the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Webster played four seasons for the Broncos after he was selected in the third round of the 2013 draft from South Florida.

“Official a Ram ! Los Angeles what's good time to show up and show out ! Grind hard stay focused thankful,” he tweeted Monday night.

He also tweeted: “@sonofbum [Phillips] believed in me can't thank him enough for the opportunity ! Grind hard stay focused”

Webster joins receiver Robert Woods and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth among new members of a Rams team under the direction of first-year Coach Sean McVay.

Webster, 5 feet 11 and 195 pounds, is expected to challenge for a spot opposite franchise-tagged cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

Webster was member of Broncos defenses that ranked first in 2015 and fourth in 2016. He was a special teams standout, but did not play much on a team that featured Pro Bowl cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr.

He made and assisted on 11 tackles in 2015, eight last season, according to statistics listed on NFL.com.