Rams mailbag: Draft analysis, McVay-Snead, salary cap and podcast requests

The Rams are preparing to welcome new players at next week’s rookie minicamp.

Eight draftees — tight end Gerald Everett, receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, fullback Sam Rogers, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart, linebackers Samson Ebukam and Ejuan Price and safety John Johnson — and more than a dozen undrafted free agents are scheduled to participate.

It’s too early to make any sweeping judgments about differences. The sample size with Snead/McVay is too small.

But it’s probably not a coincidence that players linked closely to former coach Jeff Fisher — receiver Kenny Britt, tight end Lance Kendricks and tight end William Hayes and Eugene Sims — are no longer on the roster.

In free agency, Snead/McVay identified a glaring need at left tackle and went out and signed a proven and expensive veteran in Andrew Whitworth. They did not pay for receiver Pierre Garcon, but acquired Robert Woods.

Clearly, McVay identified specific needs for his offense and Snead and the scouting department tried to accommodate him. It was not a surprise that the Rams drafted a tight end with their first pick. McVay’s offense is tight-end heavy.

The Rams did not have a first-round pick, so they did not hold a news conference like last year for Jared Goff.

But I don’t get a sense that the Rams are “promoting” one player over another. The Rams’ website and social media team, it seems to me, makes a concentrated effort to post items about a broad range of players.

The website contains several items about Everett.

Projecting the career arc of NFL draft picks is a sport unto itself.

I have not seen Josh Reynolds, or any of the Rams’ picks, on the field with NFL players yet. So it’s difficult to give you an informed opinion.

Reynolds, of course, plays a position that often produces highlight-reel plays. And he showed in college that he might give the Rams a tall target with deep-ball capability.

But players such as tight end Gerald Everett, who played without much fanfare at South Alabama, might get even more of an opportunity to develop and shine in McVay’s offense.

After covering college football for 14 years, I have only covered the NFL for one. This much is clear, though: Standout college receivers often do not enjoy similar success — or separation — in the NFL because they no longer have the advantage of mismatches against less talented cornerbacks most weeks.

I’m looking forward to seeing Reynolds and all of the rookies next week. Let’s revisit the question in a future mailbag.

A record of success certainly works in a player’s favor.

Despite all the hyperbole about 40-yard dash times and other measures in the buildup to the draft, most coaches, scouts and personnel people tell me that the most important component of their predraft evaluation is what they see on video from a player’s college career.

But it’s hardly an exact science.

Consider: The Rams selected record-setting receiver Cooper Kupp in the third round after he played in 52 games for Eastern Washington.

The Chicago Bears made quarterback Mitch Trubisky the second overall pick after he started 13 games for North Carolina.

You are not dreaming.

A new coach and staff to impress? Jobs possibly on the line?

It would a surprise if the Rams don’t play hard. But that’s also a subjective term. The Rams did not lose games last season because they didn’t play “hard” enough. They lost, most of the time, because they failed to execute and make plays, especially on offense.

Some of that was on the coaches as well as the players.

For the short term, the “hope Sullivan stays healthy” plan is in play.

John Sullivan was a reliable player for the Minnesota Vikings until back injuries forced him to sit out the 2015 season. Last season, he played for McVay in Washington.

McVay has said other interior linemen would get work at center. Demetrius Rhaney practiced at center last season. The Rams did not draft a center but they signed New Mexico State’s Anthony McMeans. They also signed Jake Eldrenkamp, who played guard at Washington. Perhaps he will get a look at center as well.

