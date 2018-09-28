Key numbers from Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings

Here are the key numbers from the Rams’ 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night at the Coliseum to improve to 4-0:
1-6
Minnesota Vikings’ record in Thursday games. Their victory came on Oct. 26, 1978, 21-10 over the Dallas Cowboys.
28
Yards rushing for quarterback Kirk Cousins in four carries to lead the Vikings. Dalvin Cook led their running backs with 20 yards in 10 carries.
887
Combined yards passing for the Vikings’ Cousins and the Rams’ Jared Goff. The teams combined for 154 yards rushing, 100 coming from the Rams.
5
Career-high touchdown passes in a game for Goff, who completed 26 of 33 attempts for 465 yards, also a career high. He was sacked once.
158.3
Perfect passer rating for Goff, the fourth time a Ram accomplished the feat. Kurt Warner did it twice as a St. Louis Ram, and James Harris did it once.
379
Combined receiving yardage for the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (162), Brandin Cooks (116) and Robert Woods (101). Kupp had two scores, and Cooks and Woods one each.
156
Yards from scrimmage for Rams’ running back Todd Gurley, who ran 17 times for 83 yards and caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.
72,027
Attendance for the Thursday night game. It was the Rams’ third consecutive home game, but first time they drew more than 70,000 this season.
RAMS IN SPOTLIGHT
OFFENSE
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, including one for 70 yards. On Kupp’s first scoring play, he lined up on the left side, then broke across the field and up the right sideline. Jared Goff hit him in stride for the touchdown. He also scored on a 19-yard pass.
DEFENSE
Tackle Aaron Donald pressured Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throughout the first three quarters, barely missing sacks. But Donald, who signed a $135-million extension before the season, got to Cousins early in the fourth quarter for his first sack of the season and added another one late in the game.
NEXT UP
RAMS (4-0) AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (1-2)
When: Oct. 7, 1:15 p.m
TV: Channel 11. Radio: 710.