Tavon Austin is expected to play central role in Rams' opener against 49ers

The Rams purposely kept receiver Tavon Austin out of the mix during the exhibition season, a ploy to prevent the San Francisco 49ers and other teams from collecting scouting material.

On Monday night at Levi’s Stadium, Austin is expected to play a central role for the Rams offense and special teams in the season opener against the 49ers.

“They definitely used me the right way in the preseason,” Austin said. “Whatever happens Monday, that’s for the world to see.”

Austin, 5 feet 8 and 176 pounds, last season led the Rams with 52 receptions for 473 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns in 52 carries.

The Rams ranked last in the NFL in offense and passing offense in 2015.

Offensive coordinator Rob Boras said the addition of Mike Groh to the staff as passing game coordinator should help Austin — who recently received a four-year contract extension — become even more productive.

“Continue to grow on his ability,” Boras said of Austin, “and really see where we can go with him.”

Boras had been the Rams’ tight ends coach for three-plus seasons when Coach Jeff Fisher fired Frank Cignetti and made Boras the interim offensive coordinator late last season.

The Rams won three of their last four games with Boras as the play-caller.

“Obviously, last year I didn’t have a whole lot of time to think about things when I took over,” Boras said. “And I’m just hoping that I don’t overthink things now.

“The more time you have, the more time you have to overthink it. And I think we’ve just got to trust your instincts and trust the study and the film studies that we’re putting in, and let the plan take care of itself.”

Keep an eye out

As they approach the line of scrimmage, quarterbacks often can be seen pointing out the middle linebacker.

Forty-niners quarterback Blaine Gabbert also acknowledged a heightened awareness of Rams tackle Aaron Donald, a two-time Pro Bowl selection regarded as one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players.

“You have to be cognizant of where he’s at because he is so talented up front,” Gabbert said.

Forty-niners Coach Chip Kelly said Donald was “sudden and explosive” in his movements and must be accounted for because the Rams move him around.

Donald chuckled when asked whether he warranted extra attention from the 49ers.

“I hope they don’t, so I can get some one-on-ones,” he said. “I guess it’s a respect thing.

“You start to have some success, they’re going to try and find ways to slow you down.”