Rams notes: Kenny Britt gets into a rhythm with Case Keenum

Tavon Austin is regarded as the Rams’ No. 1 receiver, but Kenny Britt was Case Keenum’s top target on Sunday in the Rams’ 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum.

Britt caught six passes for 94 yards.

“We have that rhythm,” Britt said of his connection with Keenum. “We have a thing going on where he can tell where I’m going to be without being told.

“He looks at me, gives me that wink, a signal, and he knows I’m going to be there.”

Britt had two catches during the Rams’ first scoring drive, but he had a key drop on a third-down play early in the second quarter.

“Kenny Britt came to work and I knew he was going to have a special game,” Keenum said, adding, “Even battling through the drop on third down, which I immediately told him that, ‘I’m coming to you again.’

“I love throwing him the ball.”

Coach Jeff Fisher recalled Britt’s drop and said he was looking for more consistency from all of the receivers.

“But he made big plays and the throws were there,” Fisher said. “And the throws were timing throws, and he’s showing some run-after-catch, which we expect out of him.”

The Rams have yet to score a touchdown, but Britt said the offense took some of the pressure off the defense by sustaining more drives than in the opener.

“We got into red zone and our kicker saved our butt,” he said, “but we definitely need to score touchdowns.”

Wilson limited

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 22 of 35 passes for 254 yards and was sacked twice.

Wilson escaped trouble several times, but Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers said Wilson’s mobility was adversely affected by the ankle sprain he suffered during last week’s 12-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson rushed for 14 yards in five carries.

“There were some plays — playing against him for five years — he would have took off and maybe got 30 or 40 yards,” Brockers said. “And now he was getting tackled for a two-yard gain.

“Definitely, his mobility was a struggle, which definitely helped us get to him and kept him from getting out and making some big plays.”

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll agreed that Wilson was limited.

“I thought he did great under the cirumstances,” Carroll said, “and he was able to get out a few times and avoid some pressure, and I thought it was a really good effort by him.”

Penalty problems

Touchdown scoring isn’t the only Rams problem area.

After being flagged 10 times for 102 yards in a 28-0 opening loss at San Francisco, the Rams were penalized nine times for 78 yards against the Seahawks, three against the defense on Seattle’s only scoring drive. Defensive penalties also kept alive two 49ers’ scoring drives last week.

With Seattle facing a third-and-10 from its 19-yard line with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter, defensive end Ethan Westbrooks was called for offsides. Wilson passed seven yards to Doug Baldwin on the next play.

Four plays later, Wilson scrambled for a five-yard gain and was hit hard by linebacker Alec Ogeltree as he slid into the turf. Ogeltree was flagged for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty, giving Seattle a first down at the Rams’ 24-yard line.

Later in the drive, cornerback Trumaine Johnson was called for a facemask penalty that gave the Seahawks a first-and-goal at the four. But Ogeltree tackled Christine Michael for a one-yard loss, Wilson threw two incomplete passes, and Seattle settled for Steven Hauschka’s 23-yard field goal.

