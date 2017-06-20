Rams release center Demetrius Rhaney and three other players

Demetrius Rhaney, a backup center for the Rams the last three seasons, was one of four players waived Tuesday.

Receiver Marquez North and linebackers Reggie Northrup and Teidrick Smith were also waived.

Rhaney played college football at Tennessee State and was selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He played in 32 games, including 16 last season.

“I would like to give a big thanks to the LA Rams and Rams Nation family for allowing me to be apart of something special the past 3 season!” Rhaney posted to his Twitter account.

The Rams in April signed veteran free agent John Sullivan to play center. They also signed Austin Blythe off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts in May. Jake Eldrenkamp, an undrafted rookie from Washington, also is on the roster.

The Rams have 86 players on the roster, four under the maximum. Their first training camp at UC Irvine will be held on July 29.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein