New Rams receiver Robert Woods can do more than catch passes, Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn says

The Rams signed free-agent receiver Robert Woods to improve a passing game that ranked next-to-last in the NFL last season.

Rams Coach Sean McVay isn’t the only NFL head coach in Los Angeles who thinks Woods can make a big contribution.

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn was the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach last season, Woods’ fourth with the team after being selected in the second round of the 2013 draft.

On Tuesday, Lynn described Woods as “one of the most unselfish receivers I’ve ever been around,” and compared him to former Denver Broncos receiver Rod Smith, who played 12 NFL seasons.

Lynn said Woods, who had 51 receptions last season, can make an impact with or without the ball.

“He has sure hands, [is] a really good slot receiver, and the thing that he does the most for your team is the way he run blocks,” Lynn said. “A lot of those big runs happen because of guys like Robert Woods blocking on the second level.

“And those things don’t make the stat book, but he’s very good at that.”

