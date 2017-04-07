Rams sign former Buffalo cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, a USC product

The Rams are bringing another former USC player back to the Coliseum.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who played for the Buffalo Bills for four seasons, signed with the Rams on Friday.

The Rams last month signed free-agent receiver Robert Woods, USC’s all-time receptions leader.

Robey-Coleman, 25, left USC after his junior season in 2013 and signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.

He was a regular on special teams and started 15 games. Last season against the Rams, Robey-Coleman intercepted two passes.

With the score 16-16 late in the third quarter, he picked off a pass by Case Keenum and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.

He also intercepted a pass to seal the victory.

Robey-Coleman joins a cornerback group that includes Trumaine Johnson, Kayvon Webster, Lamarcus Joyner, E.J. Gaines, Mike Jordan, Blake Countess and Troy Hill.

