Rams' dreams of perfect season ruined in 45-35 shootout loss to Saints

The Rams’ dreams of a perfect season are over.
After coming back from an 18-point halftime deficit, they could not overcome New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
Brees passed for 346 yards and four touchdowns, including a 72-yard strike to Michael Thomas with less than four minutes left Sunday to defeat the Rams, 45-35, before 73,086 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Rams are 8-1 heading into an NFC West game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum.
The Saints improved to 7-1 with their seventh consecutive victory.
Despite giving up 313 yards and 24 first downs in the first half, the Rams managed to erase a 35-17 halftime deficit.
But they could not get pressure on Brees, the NFL’s all-time passing leader and a future hall of famer, who completed 25 of 36 passes, including touchdowns to four different receivers .
Thomas, who played at Woodland Hills Taft High and Ohio State, caught 12 passes for a team-record 211 yards.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff passed for 391 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception.
Rams running back Todd Gurley, who went into the game averaging 100 yards rushing per game, ran for 68 yards and one touchdown in 13 carries.
The Rams trailed, 35-17, at halftime.
Goff completed six of eight passes during a 77-yard scoring drive that he ended with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Brown, pulling the Rams to within 35-24.
A Rams defense that gave up 313 yards and 24 first downs in the first half, forced the Saints to punt on the ensuing possession. Goff led them to a Greg Zuerlein field goal that made it an eight-point lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Rams forced another punt.
Goff’s third-and-one pass to receiver Cooper Kupp turned into a 41-yard touchdown, and Goff connected with tight end Gerald Everett for a game-tying two-point conversion with 9 minutes 48 seconds left.
The Saints went ahead on Wil Lutz’s 54-yard field goal, and the Rams could not answer. They went three and out and gave the ball back to Brees.
On third and seven, Brees found receiver Michael Thomas behind Rams cornerback Marcus Peters. He hit him in stride for a 72-yard touchdown and a 45-35 lead.
The Rams’ chance for a possible comeback ended when Goff’s fourth-down pass to Brandin Cooks was broken up by the Saints with 3:30 left.
The Saints led, 35-14, at halftime as Brees gave a master-class on quarterback play.
He completed 17 of 22 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a key first down as the Saints amassed 313 yards and 24 first downs.
Goff completed 12 of 16 passes for 192 yards and touchdown, with an interception.
The offenses’ showcase began with the first possession.
On fourth and one at the Rams’ 37-yard line, Saints Coach Sean Payton called for Brees to lateral the ball to multipurpose standout Taysom Hill for a pass back to Brees. But Hill read the coverage and scrambled for a first down. Three plays later, Kamara ran for an 11-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Goff answered immediately, connecting with tight end Tyler Higbee for 33 yards to spur a 71-yard scoring drive that Gurley capped with an eight-yard touchdown, his league-leading 16th of the season.
Brees kept the pressure on, completing passes to running back Tre’Quan Smith, tight ends Benjamin Watson and Josh Hill and taking advantage of a pass-interference penalty against Rams cornerback Marcus Peters. Brees placed a perfect pass to Kamara for a 16-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Goff connected with Brandin Cooks for 48 yards late in the first quarter to set up a four-yard touchdown pass to Cooks early in the second.
The Rams appeared to gain the momentum when linebacker Samson Ebukam forced running back Mark Ingram to fumble.
But the Rams failed to capitalize.
On fourth down at the Saints’ 16-yard line, McVay called for a fake field goal. Holder Johnny Hekker took the snap and sprinted toward the right sideline, but he was ruled short of the first down. McVay challenged the call, which was upheld on review.
Brees made the Rams pay.
He directed another scoring drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Smith for a 21-14 lead.
Greg Zuerlein missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt, and Brees drove the Saints to another touchdown on a pass to Watson for a 28-14 lead with 1:06 left in the first half.
Brees got another chance after Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone picked off a pass by Goff at the Rams’ 34. Brees scrambled for a first down and then completed two passes before Kamara ran for a short touchdown and a 35-14 lead.
With less than 30 second remaining, Goff moved the Rams from the 25 into Saints territory.
Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal pulled the Rams to within 35-17 as time expired.