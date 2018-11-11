How the Rams and Seahawks match up in Week 10

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that his team had found its identity as a run-oriented offense but that it must find a way to win close games. With running backs Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks rank third in the NFL in yards rushing. Carson rushed for 116 yards against the Rams in Week 5, but he is questionable for Sunday because of a hip injury. Davis ran for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. The Seahawks, however, mainly rely on quarterback Russell Wilson. The seventh-year pro passed for three touchdowns against the Rams in October, exposing cornerback Marcus Peters for two touchdowns and other completions. Receiver Tyler Lockett has a team-best 28 catches, six for touchdowns. David Moore has four touchdown catches. The Rams’ defense is coming off its worst performance in coach Sean McVay’s and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ 1 1/2 seasons. The Rams gave up 45 points and nearly 500 yards against the Saints. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a league-best 10 sacks but he was unable to get to Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Wilson is more mobile. New edge rusher Dante Fowler got acclimated against the Saints and should be more productive with a game of experience in Phillips’ system.