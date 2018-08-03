They've switched teams, but Rams' Talib and Ravens' Crabtree might be going at it again next week

Tight end Gerald Everett was absent from practice because of a shoulder injury, McVay said. The seriousness of the injury was to be determined Thursday night, he said. … Linebacker Matt Longacre did not practice because of a biceps injury, and safety Lamarcus Joyner only observed because of sore Achilles, McVay said. … Cornerback Troy Hill intercepted a pass by quarterback Jared Goff. … Running back Todd Gurley took a short swing pass and turned it into a 70-yard touchdown. … During drills between the first-team offense and defense, linebacker Ramik Wilson broke up a Goff pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee. … Goff connected with receiver Mike Thomas for a long touchdown pass, and with Robert Woods on several routes over the middle. … Practice ended after Gurley caught a five-yard pass from Goff at the goal line and fell into the end zone. … The Rams are off Friday. They practice Saturday and then depart for Baltimore on Sunday.