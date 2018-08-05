Gerald Everett's injury cause of concern for Rams

Linebacker Matt Longacre was sidelined for a second consecutive practice because of a biceps injury and will not travel to Baltimore, McVay said. Safety Lamarcus Joyner sat out again because of an Achilles injury but will travel and is scheduled to practice against the Ravens, McVay said. … Suh said he was looking forward to the “pleasure” of getting work against veteran Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda. “A guy that I have ultimate respect for and love going against each and every single opportunity I get a chance to go against him,” Suh said. … The Rams waived linebacker Garrett Sickels and reached an injury settlement with receiver Aaron Lacombe.