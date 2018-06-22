Rams open training camp July 26 at UC Irvine

The Rams open training camp on July 26, the first of 12 practices that will be open to the public at UC Irvine.
Practices are open July 26, 28, 29, 30, and Aug. 1, 2, 4, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16. Workouts begin at 3 p.m., except for Aug. 16, when it starts at 9:45 a.m.
A July 27 practice is open only to season ticket holders.
Gates open 90 minutes before practice begins. Select players will sign autographs after workouts.
Parking is at the Mesa parking structure next to the Bren Events Center. Parking can be purchased in advance for a discounted rated of $10 at www.therams.com/trainingcamp, according to the Rams.
The Rams finished 11-5, won the NFC West and participated in the wild-card round of the playoffs last season.
Rookies report to training camp July 23, veterans July 25.