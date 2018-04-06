Rams release cornerback Kayvon Webster on day of Ndamukong Suh introduction

As he made a flurry of offseason trades and executed several free-agent signings, Rams general manager Les Snead insisted the Rams would have room under the salary cap to add their new additions.
On Friday, they created room by releasing cornerback Kayvon Webster, who was scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of about $4 million, according to overthecap.com.
Webster, a starter in 2017, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury late in the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. He could rejoin the Rams later this offseason, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
The Rams have traded for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, signed free agent cornerback Sam Shields, re-signed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who will earn $14 million this season and is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday.
Webster, 27, played his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos. He signed with the Rams and started opposite Trumaine Johnson. Webster played in 11 games and intercepted one pass.
