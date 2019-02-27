UCLA has no shortage of potential candidates for basketball coaching job
Who stands the best chance of becoming the next head coach of the UCLA men's basketball team? Jim Harrick believes the vacancy will attract some of basketball's biggest coaching names.
EVENTS AND OFFERS
In this five-episode podcast series, funded by Focus Features and produced by L.A. Times Studios, we'll delve into unrequited love and its often deadly consequences. We'll discover how all-consuming, pathological fixations develop, and we'll hear from real people who have experienced both sides of obsessive relationships — they're more common than you might think. PREVIEW
The Los Angeles Times has launched a podcast taking listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices. Listen on Apple Podcasts
Clippers
Dodgers
USC
Chargers
High Schools
Boxing & MMA