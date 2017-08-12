Galaxy find no solace at home in loss to New York City FC 2-0

If the Galaxy are going to make a playoff run this season, they are going to have to win at home.

“The only way you ultimately get that confidence is to go out and get a win,” coach Sigi Schmid said. “It’s just a matter of reestablishing that fortress at home.”

They better get started on that soon because their former fortress proved once again to be a prison Saturday, when second-half goals from Jonathan Lewis and David Villa lifting New York City FC to a 2-0 victory before an announced crowd of 25,667.

That extended the Galaxy’s winless streak to eight games, leaving them nine points out of a playoff berth with 11 games to play. And much of the blame for that lies with their dismal record at home, where they have won just once in 12 tries.

Yet that number alone doesn’t begin to explain the depth of their struggles at the StubHub Center. The Galaxy have led at home just once all season — for 75 minutes in their lone win.

That came in April.

And if the Galaxy don’t win at least one of their final five home games, they’ll break the MLS record for fewest home wins in a season set 15 years ago by the defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny.

The Mutiny won just two home games in 2001, after which they were immediately expelled from the league.

“That’s unacceptable,” defender Dave Romney said recently. “I play the exact same way home and away. So I don’t understand why we’re so bad at home.”

The Galaxy (6-12-5) can take some consolation from their latest loss, though, since they played better in the first 50 minutes then they have over any similar stretch all season.

They threatened repeatedly in a scoreless first half, their most dangerous chance coming in the 40th minute when New York keeper Sean Johnson deflected defender Pele van Anholt’s 20-yard blast over the crossbar with a leaping one-handed save.

They had another great chance in the opening seconds of the second half when midfielder Ema Boateng — who played an inspired game — weaved through five defenders before putting a left-footed try on goal that Johnson turned away with a sliding stop. The Galaxy also got a stout effort from midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, who went the distance in his first MLS start. Brother Giovani didn’t play, however, after tweaking a hamstring in training last week.

The swarming Galaxy did an even better job defending, harassing New York all over the field and preventing the league’s second-most-potent attack from establishing any rhythm.

But Lewis broke the spell in the 54th minute, dribbling deep in the Galaxy end, avoiding a poor challenge from Jermaine Jones, then pulling up to take a long right-footed shot that struck the bottom of the crossbar and dropped over the goal line.

That was a bad sign for the Galaxy, who have won just twice in 15 games after conceding the first goal.

Ashley Cole nearly got that one back for the Galaxy in the 69th minute but his right-footed volley off a Johnson clearance glanced off crossbar and behind the goal.

Villa, the league’s leading scorer, then doubled the advantage four minutes later, beating Galaxy keeper Brian Rowe with a bending right-footed shot from about 20 yards.

That leaves the Galaxy needing to run the table at home to avoid matching, or erasing, the franchise low for home wins at six. Just six years ago the team sent an MLS record by earning 41 points at home, where they were unbeaten.

CAPTION Rams GM Les Snead says receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, will add depth and stretch the field for quarterback Jared Goff. Rams GM Les Snead says receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, will add depth and stretch the field for quarterback Jared Goff. CAPTION Rams GM Les Snead says receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, will add depth and stretch the field for quarterback Jared Goff. Rams GM Les Snead says receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, will add depth and stretch the field for quarterback Jared Goff. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' acquisition of receiver Sammy Watkins in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' acquisition of receiver Sammy Watkins in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein, Mike DiGiovanna and Lindsey Thiry recap the Rams and Chargers second combined practice of training camp, including a discussion about three fights that broke out between players during the 2 1/2 hour workout. The Times' Gary Klein, Mike DiGiovanna and Lindsey Thiry recap the Rams and Chargers second combined practice of training camp, including a discussion about three fights that broke out between players during the 2 1/2 hour workout. CAPTION The Rams hosted the Chargers in a combined practice Wednesday at UC Irvine. Three fights broke out between players during the 2 1/2 hour workout. Warning: video contains explicit language. The Rams hosted the Chargers in a combined practice Wednesday at UC Irvine. Three fights broke out between players during the 2 1/2 hour workout. Warning: video contains explicit language. CAPTION Dodger fan Betty True shares the origin story of her Rally Granny persona. Dodger fan Betty True shares the origin story of her Rally Granny persona.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11