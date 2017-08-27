Playoff hopes all but extinguished for Galaxy in 3-0 loss

The Galaxy have nine games left on their schedule. But after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes, there’s probably no reason to play any of them since the season is already over.

Mathematically the Galaxy still have a chance at the postseason. Realistically, however, they’re done, buried a point out of the Western Conference cellar with 13 points and four teams separating them from the final playoff spot.

For a team that has earned one point in its last 10 games and hasn’t gained a spot in the standings in nine weeks, that’s a climb that’s inconceivable. And it’s a climb that the Earthquakes made a bit steeper, with goals from Valeri Qazaishvili, Marco Urena and Chris Wondolowski giving them their first win at the StubHub Center in four seasons while extending Galaxy’s winless streak to 10 games overall and a franchise-record 10 in a row at home.

The Galaxy haven’t led an MLS game since July 1, haven’t scored a goal at home since July 4 and haven’t scored a goal anywhere since Aug. 6, going 354 minutes without putting a shot in the back of the net.

But Sunday, playing before an announced crowd of 19,237 – one that looked much smaller -- they at least got close, dominating a first half in which they controlled possession and outshot the Earthquakes.

Their best chances came in quick succession less than 10 minutes before the intermission, starting with an Ema Boateng shot from the right side of the penalty area was pushed wide by San Jose keeper Andrew Tarbell.

On the resulting corner, Dave Romney skied high to test Tarbell with a header the keeper pushed away and seconds later a Daniel Steres’ header sailed over the crossbar. Then just before the end of the half, Jonathan dos Santos beat Tarbell cleanly with a right-footed shot from distance, only to see the ball ricochet off the crossbar.

San Jose erased all that hard work in first-half stoppage time when a poor corner kick from Shea Salinas sailed through the box untouched only to bounce out to Qazaishvili, whose left-footed shot deflected into the goal off the backside of Galaxy defender Dave Romney.

That marked the 12 time in 13 home games the Galaxy have allowed the first goal. And for the 12th time it would be a deficit that could not overcome, with Urena and Wondolowski putting the game out of reach with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes.

The Galaxy did have a chance to tie the score in the opening minutes of the second half when referee Chris Penso awarded a penalty kick after San Jose’s Darwin Ceren pulled Joao Pedro down from behind at the edge of the 18-yard box. But after an assistant referee consulted a video review of the play, Penso changed his call, ruling that the tackle had come outside the box instead.

Since the introduction of the video-assisted referee three weeks ago, the Galaxy have had two goals and a penalty-kick try taken away. And that wasn’t the end of the Galaxy’s bad luck Sunday – in fact, it wasn’t even the start.

Hours before game time coach Sigi Schmid learned leading scorer Romain Alessandrini would not be available because his girlfriend had gone into labor. And he lost two more players after the game started, with right back Pele van Anholt being stretchered off with an apparent knee injury midway through the first half and his replacement, Nathan Smith, leaving with a red card 10 minutes in the second half – and leaving the Galaxy with just 10 men for the final 35 minutes.

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11