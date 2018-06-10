Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice in 3-0 Galaxy win over Real Salt Lake

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t play in the World Cup, so he made sure to give the fans something to remember over the coming break.
On a night in which the promotional giveaway for the Galaxy was a set of postcards commemorating the 15th anniversary of Stubhub Center, Ibrahimovic gave them something to write home about. He scored two goals on headers in the second half to lead the Galaxy to a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
The victory allowed the Galaxy to go into the three-week MLS break on a positive note as they are unbeaten in four of their last five games (3-1-1), their best streak since May 2017.
Ibrahimovic played his last game before he leaves for the World Cup, not to play but because of sponsorship opportunities. He took advantage of two chances in front of the net within a five-minute span to energize the 25,462 spectators, who offered up cheers as he left the game in the 86th minute with his arms raised.
He headed in his first goal from the left side after goalie Nick Rimando tapped up the ball. Chris Pontius made the initial throw-in on the possession.
Ibrahimovic made it 2-0 with a redirected header off Servando Carrasco’s pass as the ball rolled to the left corner of the goal.
Ola Kamara made it 3-0 when he converted Pontius’ pass on the left side. Goalie David Bingham recorded his fifth shutout.
Kamara returned from international duty with Norway, although he didn’t play in Norway’s game amid speculation of injury.
There wasn’t much ambiguity about Kamara’s pain on two plays Saturday that left him down on the field. He needed tending to by trainers when he was corralled by Marcelo Silva at midfield in the first half, and he went down early in the second half when he appeared to take a leg to the head.
Although Kamara stayed in the game, the Galaxy lost Sebastian Lletget early in the second half when he walked off with his right arm around a trainer.
Lletget appeared to injure a foot at the end of the first half, although it wasn’t known whether it was related to the second-half injury.
His absence meant the insertion of Bradford Jamieson, who played in his first MLS game since October. Jamieson had been out because of a concussion in January until playing and scoring in the Galaxy’s U.S. Open Cup victory Wednesday.
The Galaxy spent extended stretches on the attack in the first half but came up empty despite two terrific tries. Pontius lifted a pass across the 18-yard box to Ibrahimovic, whose header was sent wide as he was upended. Just before halftime, Ibrahimovic made a nifty move on the left side to setup Perry Kitchen, but Kitchen’s try from close range was thwarted by Rimando.
Real Salt Lake went into the game third in the Western Conference but has won only one of eight games on the road. It was trying to get points in three consecutive trips to Stubhub Center for first time since 2007-09.