Galaxy pull a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City

By Associated Press
Oct 06, 2018 | 7:55 PM
| KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Galaxy defender Sheanon Williams (29) heads the ball away from breaking Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi, right, during the first half on Saturday. (Orlin Wagner / Associated Press)

Johnny Russell scored in the 83rd minute and Sporting Kansas City clinched a playoff spot with a 1-1 draw with the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Russell zig-zagged through four defenders on the right side of the penalty box and scored with a curling shot into the far corner.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 25th minute for the Galaxy (12-11-9). It was the Swedish forward's 21st goal of the season. Ola Kamara drew the penalty against goalkeeper Tim Melia for a trip in the area.

Melia made a diving save to punch away Ashley Cole's chip shot in first-half stoppage time for Sporting KC (15-8-8).
