Buzz over Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a sight to see

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was everywhere Saturday night, the image of his face on the navy blue shirts worn by fans gathered at the gates of the StubHub Center two hours before the Galaxy’s scheduled kickoff Saturday night.

One, two, three There was no point in counting. It looked as if every other fan had the shirt.

Everyone was here to watch and the Galaxy knew this, which is why merchandise stands were stocked with Ibrahimovic jerseys and shirts.

When the stadium’s video scoreboard showed the home team walking from the locker room to the field, the camera focused on the 6-foot-5 striker from Sweden as if he were a boxer about to enter a ring for combat. The sight alone elicited cheers from the packed house.

The actual game featured less of Ibrahimovic than anticipated, the 36-year-old rarely touching the ball as the visiting Atlanta United dominated possession in a 2-0 victory over the Galaxy.

Only the game wasn’t a disappointment.

Not even close.

In terms of entertainment value for the dollar, this is about as good a show as can be found in Los Angeles.

The crowd was engaged and the atmosphere was electric.

The soccer wasn’t at the level of the top leagues in the world, but better than reputed.

Major League Soccer lost the knowledgeable soccer fan some time ago.

Maybe it was in the first years, when indifferent past-their-prime foreigners looked to use the league for one final payday before retirement.

Or maybe it was when the league tried to market very-good-but-not-great players such as Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey as stars. Or maybe it was when David Beckham came to the Galaxy and didn’t have the talent around him necessary to properly display his gifts.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy crosses the ball under pressure from Greg Garza (#4) of Atlanta United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy crosses the ball under pressure from Greg Garza (#4) of Atlanta United. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)

MLS continued to steadily build its product to where it’s now evidently something worth watching.

Who knew?

I covered the league more than a decade ago, when I worked at the San Jose Mercury News. I continued to follow it casually over the years, dropping by a game in person here and there, but largely watching on television.

But there are some elements of the game that can’t be captured by a telecast, high definition or not.

Take the crowd. The fans Saturday night were louder than crowds at Chargers games in the same stadium this year —and that counts the season finale agains the Raiders.

In no American football game last season was the crowd as loud as when Gio Dos Santos returned from an injury as a 66th-minute substitute.

The two teams gave the crowd something worthy of a reaction.

Whereas the Galaxy have continued to target high-profile foreigners — Ibrahimovic and the Dos Santos brothers among them — Atlanta has taken a completely different approach.

United has spent its money on young South American talent, figuring such players would not only be more productive but could also be sold to European clubs later in their careers.

One of them, a 24-year-old attacking midfielder, Miguel Almiron, was clearly the best player on the field Saturday.

With 23 teams in the league, the league has a wider range of playing styles in addition to player-acquisition strategies than when there were, say, only 10 or 12 franchises.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP /Getty Images Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy vies for the ball with Josef Martinez of Atlanta United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy vies for the ball with Josef Martinez of Atlanta United. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP /Getty Images)

This in particular is what made the game enjoyable, United committing several players forward and dominating possession while the Galaxy remained structurally sound in a 4-4-2 system that featured Ibrahimovic as one of its two forwards.

Ibrahimovic produced a moment of acrobatic magic in the seventh minute, when he raised his right leg to the height of his head and flicked a ball to a streaking Romain Alessandrini, who in turn leaped and kicked it forward to Ola Kamara. The play was broken up by the United defense.

Thirty seconds later, Kamara attempted a bicycle kick in the penalty box.

With Almiron at the center of its attack, United attacked the Galaxy in waves.

Twenty-two minutes into the game, Almiron launched a shot from 20 yards out that Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham pushed into the crossbar.

The ball ended up on the right, from where United midfielder Julian Gressel uncorked another blast that struck the crossbar.

The rebound struck Galaxy defender Daniel Steres in the thigh and bounced in front of the empty net, where Josef Martinez deposited it into the goal.

The finish wasn’t pretty, but the buildup was exhilirating.

Ibrahimovic is already 36. He has a limited time remaining in his career. When his time here is over, his legacy could be less about the goals he scored and more about reintroducing soccer fans to MLS.

