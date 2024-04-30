UCLA men’s volleyball rolls as Fort Valley State makes HBCU history in NCAA tournament

Top-seeded UCLA cruised in a three-set win over No. 8 seed Fort Valley State, sweeping the Wildcats 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in the first round of the men’s NCAA volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Long Beach State’s Walter Pyramid. The defending national champion Bruins will face fourth-seeded UC Irvine or No. 5 Penn State in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Senior Ethan Champlin led the Bruins with eight kills and four digs. Mountain Pacific Sports Federation player of the year Merrick McHenry and opposite Ido David combined for 14 kills on 20 swings as the Bruins (24-5) hit a sizzling .521 while holding the undersized Wildcats (17-9) to 17 kills, which matched their number of hitting errors.

Fort Valley State, in its third year, is the first HBCU to earn a bid to the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament, which expanded to eight teams for the first time. The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which adopted men’s volleyball in 2019 with the support of USA Volleyball and the First Point Volleyball Foundation. UCLA coach John Speraw helped found the organization designed to grow boys’ and men’s volleyball in the United States in 2016.

Advertisement

“For me personally to be here and have this match is just incredible,” Speraw said before the match. “I’m proud of Larry Wrather and the work that they’ve done.”

Wrather, the Fort Valley State head coach who was named conference coach of the year as the Wildcats went 10-0 in SIAC play, beamed with pride as his players walked off the bus in front of the Pyramid on Monday for their open practice day. Fort Valley State players took photos and videos of the arena as they walked in for their first NCAA tournament practice and press conference. Athletic director Daphnie Johnson and president Paul Jones were among about a dozen people who welcomed the team at the steps outside the Pyramid for the momentous occasion.

“It’s not just about us representing our university, but for the HBCUs all around, for the people of color all around,” sophomore outside hitter Isaiah Fedd said before the tournament, “to understand what we can provide to this sport and to show that we are meant to be a top tier team and to show that we can compete with everyone else.”

Fedd, the SIAC leader in kills per set with 3.45, did not play in the season-opening match between the teams when UCLA swept the Wildcats in Pauley Pavilion, had one kill and two aces early in the second set to help Fort Valley State build a 10-8 lead. The Bruins had five service errors before going on a 17-5 run to close out the set.

Outside hitter Jaxon Hicks, the SIAC player of the year, had three kills on 17 attackes with four digs. Reheem Thomas led the Wildcats with six kills.