LAFC plays New York City FC to 1-1 draw in second exhibition

The Los Angeles Football Club remained unbeaten — and winless — two games into its first MLS preseason after playing New York City FC to 1-1 draw Friday at UCLA.
LAFC, which will make its regular-season debut next month, tied Toronto FC 2-2 last week in the first game in the expansion team's history.
Costa Rican international Marco Ureña has all three goals, with his score in the 16th minute Friday producing a 1-0 lead, LAFC's first advantage of the preseason. Latif Blessing got an assist on the goal, fighting his way up the right wing to the edge of the penalty area before slipping a ball back to Ureña, who beat goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a low shot.
Alexander Ring scored the equalizer 11 minutes into the second half for New York, which outshot LAFC 10-6.
With backup goalie Luis Lopez continuing to rehab a right tibial stress fracture, Tyler Miller played all 90 minutes in front of the net for LAFC, making two saves, both in the first half. Carlos Vela also went the distance in his first game, but winger Omar Gaber, who has a left adductor strain, did not play.
LAFC will continue its preseason schedule Feb. 18, when it plays Vancouver at UCLA.
