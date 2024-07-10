LAFC advances in U.S. Open Cup with win over New Mexico United

LAFC is on to the final four of the U.S. Open Cup for the second time in franchise history after a methodical 3-1 quarterfinal victory over New Mexico United on Wednesday at BMO Stadium.

LAFC got first-half goals from Timothy Tillman and teenager David Martínez and a second-half score from Mateusz Bogusz to run its unbeaten streak to 13 games in all competition. Wednesday’s victory was also its third straight over a USL Championship side in the tournament, after wins over the Las Vegas Lights and Loudoun United in May.

Tillman got LAFC started in the sixth minute, banging home the rebound of a stout save by New Mexico keeper Alexander Tambakis from just outside the six-yard box. Martínez doubled the lead a half-hour later, scoring on the rebound on his own shot, which Tambakis helpfully batted right back at him.

Advertisement

New Mexico’s only score, in the 57th minute, came from Scottish striker Greg Hurst on his team’s second shot on goal of the night. Bogusz pulled that back 20 minutes later with a great individual effort, making a weaving run from midfield into the center of the box, avoiding five defenders along the way, before pulling up and putting a right-footed shot into the side netting at the far post.

LAFC will play the Seattle Sounders in next month’s tournament semifinals. It last made the U.S. Open final four in 2018, its inaugural season, losing to eventual champion Houston on penalty kicks.

The winner of the Open Cup, the oldest national soccer tournament in the U.S., receives $300,000 and an automatic berth in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup, the region’s most prestigious club competition.