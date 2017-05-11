Galaxy to place Robbie Rogers on season-ending injury list

The Galaxy will officially close the books on Robbie Rogers’ 2017 season Thursday by placing the defender on the season-ending injury list. Rogers has not played or trained with the team since a December operation on his left ankle left him experiencing nerve issues in his foot.

By placing Rogers on the season-ending injury list, the Galaxy will get some relief under the league’s $3.845-million salary cap. Rogers’ base salary this season is $225,000. The move does not necessarily end Rogers’ career, however, because the Galaxy have a 2018 contract option on the player.

Rogers said this winter that he was contemplating retirement after the complications from his latest surgery left him without feeling in his left foot.

The Galaxy signed Rogers in May 2013 after acquiring his rights from Chicago by sending Mike Magee to the Fire. And when Rogers made his debut with the team in a May 26 home match with the Seattle Sounders, he became the first openly gay athlete to play in a major professional sports league in the U.S.

Rogers, who is from Rancho Palos Verdes, began his MLS career in 2007 with the Columbus Crew before jumping to England and Leeds United in the second-tier Championship in 2011. He was unable to play because of injury for most of his time in England and when the club released him in February 2015, he announced his retirement — and came out as gay — in an emotional 408-word post on his personal blog.

Shortly afterward Rogers came home and began training with the Galaxy, who persuaded him to come out of retirement to play for the team. A natural midfielder, Rogers was converted to the back line in his second season with the Galaxy and quickly established himself as one of the league’s top left backs. When the team acquired Ashley Cole last season, Rogers moved across the field to play right back.

He played 78 games in four seasons with the Galaxy, winning an MLS Cup in 2014. He made 184 appearances in a nine-year MLS career, scoring 15 times. He also played 18 times for the U.S. national team between 2009-11.

Rogers, who will celebrate his 30th birthday Friday, has undergone eight surgeries during his professional career, including three in the last 19 months.