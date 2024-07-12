MLS fines Galaxy $100,000 for ‘serious misconduct’ by fans at Rose Bowl

Galaxy fans cheer during a game against LAFC at the Rose Bowl in 2023. MLS fined the Galaxy $100,000 and will subject its supporter management process to league oversight after fans lit flares in the Rose Bowl during the team’s game against LAFC on July 4.

Major League Soccer announced Friday it fined the Galaxy $100,000 and will subject its supporter management process to league oversight following “serious misconduct” during the team’s match against LAFC at the Rose Bowl on July 4.

In the second half of the game, fans in the Galaxy supporters’ section lit multiple flares, actions the league said violated safety protocols.

“Supporter privileges for all LA Galaxy supporter groups, inclusive of home and away matches, are indefinitely suspended pending the completion of MLS and the LA Galaxy’s comprehensive review,” the league said in a statement.

The Galaxy also issued its own statement.

“The LA Galaxy agree to work in coordination with MLS to conduct a full investigation of the incident that took place July 4, 2024. The club prioritizes working closely with our supporter groups, which includes ensuring that they abide by the MLS Fan Code of Conduct.”

The penalties are similar to sanctions levied against LAFC’s main supporters’ group, the 3252, which set off flares at BMO Stadium during the Western Conference final in December. Those flares created so much smoke that the game had to be halted. Following that incident, MLS fined the team $100,000 and the 3252’s supporter group privileges were suspended.

Spokespersons for MLS and the Galaxy had said earlier in the week that the league would be taking no further action against the team and its fans after the Galaxy banned the use of drums and capo stands in the Victoria Block during last weekend’s win over Minnesota United at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy have also agreed to conduct a full investigation of the incident and violators will be subject to further penalties, indefinite bans and all appropriate legal action. The comprehensive review will focus on improving security and supporter management processes moving forward, the league said.