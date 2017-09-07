Top weekend soccer matches to watch on TV

After a brief pause for the FIFA international break, Europe’s top leagues return to action this weekend with a number of interesting early season matchups. Here are a few worth watching Saturday in place of college football:

English Premier League: Both Manchester teams will be in action with unbeaten Manchester City hosting unbeaten Liverpool in an early morning match (NBCSN, NBC Universo, 4:30 a.m. PT) that figures to be a high-scoring affair.

Manchester United — perfect three games into the season, with a league-high 10 goals scored and none allowed — travels to face Stoke City, which is perfect at home (NBC, NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m. PT).

Bundesliga: Christian Pulisic’s Dortmund squad, unbeaten and unscored-upon two games into its season, will go on the road to meet winless Freiburg (FS1, 6:30 a.m. PT).

La Liga: Barcelona, which has benefited from two goals by Lionel Messi in outscoring opponents 4-0 through two games, puts it unbeaten record on the line at home against winless Espanyol (beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m. PT).