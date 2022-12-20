Galaxy open 2023 season on the road as they chase their elusive sixth MLS title

The Galaxy, led by Mexican star Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, will kick off their push for their sixth MLS Cup and first league title since 2014 on the road.

MLS released all league schedules Tuesday. The Galaxy will face rival LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 25, a unique setting for the first of their three El Tráfico matchups. It gives the Galaxy an immediate opportunity to avenge a playoff loss to eventual 2022 MLS Cup champion LAFC. The Galaxy then play at FC Dallas on March 4 and Sporting Kansas City on March 11.

The 34-game schedule will run from late February through Oct. 21, with the Galaxy’s home opener against the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 18.

Four Galaxy matches will be broadcast on Fox and two will air on FS1. The remainder of matches will be streamed via new league television partner Apple TV.

Advertisement

MLS teams will take a break from July 15 to Aug. 20 to join Liga MX competing in the Leagues Cup. The teams will also be idle during October and November FIFA international windows.

2023 Galaxy schedule

FEBRUARY

25: vs. LAFC at Rose Bowl, 6:30 p.m., Apple.

MARCH

4: at Dallas, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 11: at Kansas City, 5:30p.m., Apple; 18: at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 25: at Portland, 1:30 p.m., Fox.

APRIL

1: vs. Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox; 8: at Houston, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 16: vs. LAFC, 1:30 p.m., Fox; 22: vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 29: at Orlando, 4:30 p.m., Apple.

MAY

6: vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 14: vs. San Jose, 6:30 p.m., FS1; 17: at Columbus, 4:30 p.m., Apple; 20: at D.C., 4:30 p.m., Apple; 27: vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 31: at Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m., Apple.

JUNE

11: at St. Louis, 10 a.m., Fox; 21: vs. Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 24: at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., Apple.

JULY

1: at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 4: vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 8: vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 15: at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

AUGUST

20: vs. Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 26: vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 30: at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

SEPTEMBER

2: vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 16: at LAFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 20: vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 24: at Austin, 6:30 p.m., FS1; 30: vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m., Apple.

OCTOBER

4: at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple; 7: at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., Apple; 21: vs. Dallas, TBD, Apple.