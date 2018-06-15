World Cup: Saturday's matchups

The buzz: Croatia is one of the best teams in the tournament, although one few people are playing attention to. With a lineup that features Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic, it can score in bunches, and after conceding just five goals in 12 games in UEFA qualifying, the defense looks stingy. Nigeria has a number of physically gifted players in Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho, but the Super Eagles are searching for a reliable keeper and there are concerns about the defense.