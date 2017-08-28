Former Baylor coach Art Briles gets a coaching job with the CFL's Tiger-Cats

Former Baylor coach Art Briles has landed a job as an assistant head coach on offense for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced Monday.
Briles, 61, was fired by Baylor last summer as part of a response to the scandal involving university leaders’ handling of sexual assault allegations against some Bears football players. During an interview with ESPN in September, Briles referred to “some bad things that went on under my watch” at Baylor.
In December, Briles sued several Baylor officials on libel and slander grounds, accusing them of falsely stating he knew of reported assaults and alleged gang rapes by some of his players and didn't report them. He dropped the suit in February.
Briles coached the Bears to back-to-back Big 12 championships in 2013-14. In addition to his eight years as head coach at Baylor, he held the same position at Houston for five years and led the Cougars to a Conference USA title.
With the Tiger-Cats, Briles will be coaching under former Atlanta Falcons head coach June Jones, who was hired by Hamilton last week.
