Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett is set to begin football season No. 37

He’s staying the course despite obstacles on enrollment and talent. His school enrollment used to be more than 4,000 students. It was less than 500 in June. All he can do is coach those who show up at Crenshaw and sign up to play football. That’s what he intends to do. He’s also nearing 300 career wins, which would put him in Hall of Fame territory. He has 284 career wins, according to CalHiSports.com.

“I’m extremely excited, but I don’t play,” Garrett said Sunday morning. “The fire is still burning.”

He took over as head coach in 1988.

It’s football season No. 37 for Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett starting Monday when official practice begins for City Section schools.

