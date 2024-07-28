Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett is set to begin football season No. 37
It’s football season No. 37 for Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett starting Monday when official practice begins for City Section schools.
He took over as head coach in 1988.
“I’m extremely excited, but I don’t play,” Garrett said Sunday morning. “The fire is still burning.”
He’s staying the course despite obstacles on enrollment and talent. His school enrollment used to be more than 4,000 students. It was less than 500 in June. All he can do is coach those who show up at Crenshaw and sign up to play football. That’s what he intends to do. He’s also nearing 300 career wins, which would put him in Hall of Fame territory. He has 284 career wins, according to CalHiSports.com.
Here’s a story from 2012 looking at Garrett and other City Section “lifers.”
Here’s a story from 2019 on Garrett explaining why he keeps coaching.
Here’s a story from 2021 on Garrett dealing with the pandemic.
