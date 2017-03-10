Bob Knight on the folks who ran Indiana University while he coached there: 'I hope they're all dead'

Bob Knight said something controversial.
OK, so that’s not all that shocking. But what Knight said Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show” was.
Patrick commented on the fact that Knight has not been back to Assembly Hall at Indiana University since he was fired in 2000 after nearly 30 years as the school’s basketball coach.
Knight, 76, who led the Hoosiers to three national championships, said:
“I’ve always really enjoyed the fans and I always will. On my dying day I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. And as far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. And with that in mind I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”
Patrick asked, “Aren’t all those people out of there though, Coach?”
Knight responded, “I hope they’re all dead.”
When informed by Patrick that some of those people actually are dead, Knight said, “I hope the rest of them go.”
Myles Brand, the Indiana president who fired Knight nearly 17 years ago, died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.
